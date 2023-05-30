Expand / Collapse search
French Open
Published

Thiago Seyboth Wild upsets Russian star Daniil Medvedev in first round at French Open

Medvedev entered the French Open as the No. 2 seed

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
On Tuesday, 172nd-ranked qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild pulled off a stunning upset at the French Open. Seyboth Wild defeated Russian star and second-ranked player Daniil Medvedev in the first-round.

Seyboth Wild was surprisingly composed throughout the match and did not seem nervous to face one of the best players in the world on one of the biggest stages in tennis.

Seyboth Wild defeated Medvedev in a four hours long, five-set thriller 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Thiago Seyboth Wild celebrates

Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil celebrates winning match point against Daniil Medvedev during their Mens Singles First Round Match on Day Three of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Despite winning a little just over a week ago on a clay-court, Medvedev does not have long track record of success on the surface.

Nevertheless, Medvedev entered the match at Roland Garros against Seyboth Wild as the prohibitive favorite to win.

But, Seyboth Wild seized the opportunity to make a name for himself in the tennis world by using his powerful forehand to dominate the match — even amid the windy conditions.

"I have watched Daniil play for my entire junior career, up until today. Playing on this court against this kind of player and beating him is a dream come true," Seyboth Wild said during his on-court interview.

"Walking on court, I just wanted to get to the net as much as possible and use my forehand against his, and it worked pretty well."

Daniil Medvedev shakes hands with Thiago Seyboth

Daniil Medvedev shakes hands with Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil after their Men's Singles First Round Match on Day Three of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Seyboth Wild took the first set, but Medvedev bounced back in the next two sets. But, the Russian star player largely struggled with his consistency throughout the majority of the match.

Moments after the winning shot, Seyboth Wild raised both of his arms in disbelief of what he had just accomplished.

"It was pretty tough. I started cramping in the second set. I did my best and tried to play my best tennis, and it worked," Seyboth Wild said. "I am really happy with the way I played."

Thiago Seyboth celebrates during a match

Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil celebrates a point against Daniil Medvedev during their Men's Singles First Round Match on Day Three of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2023 in Paris, France.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Seyboth Wild will now wait to see if he will Quentin Halys or Guido Pella in the second round.

