Thiago Seyboth Wild upsets Russian star Daniil Medvedev in first round at French Open

On Tuesday, 172nd-ranked qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild pulled off a stunning upset at the French Open. Seyboth Wild defeated Russian star and second-ranked player Daniil Medvedev in the first-round.

Seyboth Wild was surprisingly composed throughout the match and did not seem nervous to face one of the best players in the world on one of the biggest stages in tennis.

Seyboth Wild defeated Medvedev in a four hours long, five-set thriller 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Despite winning a little just over a week ago on a clay-court, Medvedev does not have long track record of success on the surface.

Nevertheless, Medvedev entered the match at Roland Garros against Seyboth Wild as the prohibitive favorite to win.

But, Seyboth Wild seized the opportunity to make a name for himself in the tennis world by using his powerful forehand to dominate the match — even amid the windy conditions.

"I have watched Daniil play for my entire junior career, up until today. Playing on this court against this kind of player and beating him is a dream come true," Seyboth Wild said during his on-court interview.

"Walking on court, I just wanted to get to the net as much as possible and use my forehand against his, and it worked pretty well."

Seyboth Wild took the first set, but Medvedev bounced back in the next two sets. But, the Russian star player largely struggled with his consistency throughout the majority of the match.

Moments after the winning shot, Seyboth Wild raised both of his arms in disbelief of what he had just accomplished.

"It was pretty tough. I started cramping in the second set. I did my best and tried to play my best tennis, and it worked," Seyboth Wild said. "I am really happy with the way I played."

Seyboth Wild will now wait to see if he will Quentin Halys or Guido Pella in the second round.