‘The Pat McAfee Show’ inks massive deal with FanDuel

The former punter has one of the top sports podcasts

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Pat McAfee is about to get paid.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, The Pat McAfee Show and FanDuel have agreed to terms on a new deal.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06:  Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. 

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06:  Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City.  (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports it’s a four-year deal worth roughly $30 million annually. FanDuel will continue to be the exclusive sports book of the show. The agreed terms include a buyout after the first three years.

McAfee, 34, retired as punter for the Colts in 2016 after eight seasons. McAfee was an All-Pro at his position, so his retirement came as a surprise. He’s managed to build a huge brand, however, joining Barstool Sports in 2016 and launching The Pat McAfee Show.

Aug 28, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Aug 28, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. (Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)

McAfee left the company in 2018 but launched his own company, Pat McAfee Inc. from his office in Indianapolis. The Show airs Monday-Friday from noon-3 p.m. on SIRIUS XM Channel 82 Mad Dog Radio and simulcasts on YouTube. The show’The show has gained more exposure with the weekly appearance of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Other notable guests on the show have included NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, UFC president Dana White, comedian Bill Burr etc.s YouTube page has 1.57 million followers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 08: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the 55 yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri during the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 08: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the 55 yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri during the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In addition to the show, McAfee serves as color commentator alongside Michael Cole on FOX’s Friday Night Smackdown.