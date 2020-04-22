'The Last Dance' featured wrong Washington NBA team in one part of film

Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls were featured in “The Last Dance” documentary over the weekend and it was mostly flawless but fans pointed out one error in the film.

Fans noted that when the film panned to the Eastern Conference standings during the 1985-86 season during one of the parts, the Washington Wizards were listed as one of the top teams. The problem, as fans pointed out, was that the Wizards weren’t the team name until the 1997-98 season.

The Wizards were called the Washington Bullets from 1974 to 1997 and the Capital Bullets during the 1973-74 season. The team had been in other cities under different names as well, including the Chicago Packers in 1961, the Chicago Zephyrs in 1962, and the Baltimore Bullets from 1963 to 1973.

ESPN noted to NBC Sports Washington on Monday that it was an error.

“This was an error on the graphic” and it “will be fixed in future re-airs,” ESPN said.

Parts 1 and 2 of the documentary focused on the Bulls selecting Jordan out of North Carolina and how he immediately fit into the mold. The film also touched on Scottie Pippen’s injury to start the 1997-98 season and how then-GM Jerry Krause was reluctant to bring Phil Jackson back as the coach for one more run.

The next episodes air Sunday.