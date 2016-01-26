The Broncos' white jerseys mean they'll probably win Super Bowl 50

Depending on the Las Vegas sportsbook, the Denver Broncos are somewhere around a 3-4 point underdog against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

According to many, that's probably being a little bit generous to Denver considering Carolina's nasty defense gets to go after a limited Peyton Manning and the fact there is only one Cam Newton in this world, and he is dominating the NFL like it's college again.

But then the Broncos announced they would be wearing white uniforms in the Super Bowl, and according to history, this changes everything.

"We've had Super Bowl success in our white uniforms, and we're looking forward to wearing them again in Super Bowl 50," Denver GM John Elway said in a statement.

There's actually a lot of history backing up Denver's uniform choice that suggests the Broncos aren't underdogs at all. Consider these nuggets courtesy of Uni Watch's Paul Lukas:

* Teams wearing white have won 10 of the past 11 Super Bowls.

* In the previous four times the designated home team chose to wear white in the Super Bowl, it won three times (Denver is the designated home team this year).

* The Broncos are 0-4 when wearing orange in the Super Bowl but 1-1 when wearing white.

* Peyton Manning's one Super Bowl victory came in a white jersey

What does this all mean?

Well, maybe nothing, really. Or that Denver is probably going to win the Super Bowl. You choose.