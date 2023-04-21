Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Published

Thailand kickboxer hit in stomach so hard he pukes in the ring

The fight was waved off immediately

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A kickboxer from Thailand got hit so hard in the stomach he vomited inside the ring during a fight in Bangkok.

In the third round of their bout, Praewpraw hit Dokmaipa with several left-hand punches, soon trapping him in a corner.

Boxing gloves on the ring floor

A detailed view of boxing gloves ringside during the Boxing Elite National Championships at Echo Arena April 29, 2016, in Liverpool, England.   (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Praewpraw landed some more jabs on Dokmaipa before kneeing him in the stomach several times.

Dokmaipa was clearly out of it, and he started to vomit.

The referee waved off the fight, awarding a victory to Praewpraw.

It was Praewpraw's third straight victory and his first by TKO since Oct. 8, 2021. Each of his previous six bouts had gone to decision.

Boxing ring

A general view of the boxing ring ahead of the heavyweight unification rematch between Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Anthony Joshua of Great Britain at the King Abdullah Sports Complex's Super Dome Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2022.  (Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Praewpraw is the WBC Muay Thai Light Flyweight champion and owns a record of 87-16-5 in 108 career fights. 