Thailand kickboxer hit in stomach so hard he pukes in the ring

A kickboxer from Thailand got hit so hard in the stomach he vomited inside the ring during a fight in Bangkok.

In the third round of their bout, Praewpraw hit Dokmaipa with several left-hand punches, soon trapping him in a corner.

Praewpraw landed some more jabs on Dokmaipa before kneeing him in the stomach several times.

Dokmaipa was clearly out of it, and he started to vomit.

The referee waved off the fight, awarding a victory to Praewpraw.

It was Praewpraw's third straight victory and his first by TKO since Oct. 8, 2021. Each of his previous six bouts had gone to decision.

Praewpraw is the WBC Muay Thai Light Flyweight champion and owns a record of 87-16-5 in 108 career fights.