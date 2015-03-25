Texas Tech moves to 7-0 after dispatching West Virginia

Morgantown, WV (SportsNetwork.com) - Kenny Williams scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the second half, as the 16th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders rallied past the West Virginia Mountaineers 37-27 on Saturday

Williams carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards and caught five passes for 62 yards for the Red Raiders (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), who are 7-0 for the first time since the 2008 season.

Davis Webb completed 36-of-50 passes for 462 yards and two touchdowns. Jace Amaro caught nine passes for 136 yards and two scores and Bradley Marquez had eight catches for 112 yards.

"We talk about it all the time. Fortune favors the bold. We're not going to leave it up to anyone else. We knew it was up to him to make good throws, and today he did that," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Webb.

Clint Trickett connected on 27-of-43 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown for the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3), who have dropped two in a row since a win over then-No. 11 Oklahoma State on Sept. 28.

Dreamius Smith carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards and two scores in defeat.

"I want to congratulate Texas Tech for getting the victory here, to have enough fight and will to them to make enough plays to be able to win the game at the end," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "Obviously, we didn't have that."

Trailing 27-16 late in the third quarter, Texas Tech put together an 80-yard scoring drive. The big play of the series came on 3rd-and-2 when Amaro caught a 32-yard pass. Marquez followed with a 10-yard catch before Williams' 1-yard TD run.

Williams added another rushing touchdown in the early stages of the fourth period. Amaro and Marquez caught passes of 37 and 16 yards, respectively, to move the ball to the West Virginia 14. Williams then carried the ball for 13 yards before finding the end zone from one yard out, making it 30-27 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders also stepped up on defense, forcing the Mountaineers to consecutive three-and-outs.

Texas Tech took over at its own 31 with 4 1/2 minutes to play. Jordan Davis' 27-yard catch led to Amaro's 10-yard TD catch on 3rd-and-goal.

And the clock ran out on West Virginia.

Texas Tech scored a touchdown on its second possession of the game. Marquez's 30-yard catch led to Amaro's 10-yard TD grab.

Charles Sims fumbled on the ensuing West Virginia possession. Pete Robertson recovered the ball and the Red Raiders took over at their own 32. Marquez's 19-yard catch on third down kept the drive alive, but Texas Tech eventually settled for a 21-yard field goal from Ryan Bustin.

The Mountaineers put together a lengthy drive near the end of the first quarter. A pair of penalties on West Virginia set up a 3rd-and-30 at the Texas Tech 42. Sims recorded a 16-yard run before Trickett's fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

The Red Raiders tacked on three more points in the early stages of the second stanza. Williams' 41-yard catch led to Bustin's 36-yard field goal.

But the Mountaineers scored the final 13 points of the period to tie the game. The home team used three passing plays of at least 13 yards to move the ball inside the red zone. Josh Lambert's 33-yard field goal cut the gap to 13-3 with nine minutes left in the half.

Webb was about to run for a score on the ensuing Texas Tech possession, but he fumbled just short of the goal line. West Virginia capitalized with a 99-yard scoring drive. Kevin White's 40-yard catch on 3rd-and-14 set up Smith's 38- yard rushing TD.

West Virginia's offense got the ball right back after Austin Stewart fumbled on the following kickoff. Lambert's 30-yard field goal made it 13-13.

The Mountaineers continued to roll early in the second half. They opened with a 13-play, 74-yard scoring drive. A defensive pass interference penalty set up West Virginia with a 1st-and-goal from the six. Three plays later, Sims caught a 4-yard TD pass from Trickett.

Bustin made a 26-yard field goal on the ensuing Texas Tech possession.

West Virginia responded with another touchdown. This time around, Smith found the end zone from 12 yards out to make it 27-16.

Game Notes

Texas Tech leads the all-time series 2-1 ... Sims carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards and caught seven passes for 32 yards ... Texas Tech was penalized seven times for 80 yards.