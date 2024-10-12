Texas stymies Oklahoma's offense to earn Red River Rivalry win in foes' first matchup as SEC members

Texas showed why it is the top-ranked team in the nation, dominating the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas in the Red River Rivalry.

Quinn Ewers threw for 199 yards and a go-ahead touchdown and ran for a score as he resumed his role as Texas' starting quarterback.

Ewers' performance was just one of many reasons Texas cruised to a 34-3 win over No. 18 Oklahoma Saturday.

The 120th Red River Rivalry was also the first time the schools met in the annual clash as members of the Southeastern Conference.

After missing some time due to an abdominal strain, Ewers seemed to have a little rust to knock off in the early portion of the game.

"Definitely good to be back," Ewers said. "It was a rough start, but, overall, I think we did a good job of overcoming some adversity early."

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns, and his fumble at the end of a long run was recovered in the end zone by teammate Silas Bolden for a touchdown.

The annual game's name is a nod to the Red River between Texas and Oklahoma. The series dates back to 1900 and has been played annually during the State Fair of Texas since 1929.

Oklahoma won five of the last six Rivalry games, when both programs were in the Big 12, but the Longhorns hold a 64-51-5 series advantage.

Oklahoma's issues on offense continued Saturday. The Sooners managed three points and 89 rushing yards on the day. Michael Hawkins Jr., the Sooners' true freshman quarterback, finished with 148 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Oklahoma put up just 237 total yards of offense.

Texas went ahead to stay when Ewers rolled to his right, then threw back left to Gunnar Helm for a 7-yard TD early in the second quarter for a 7-3 lead. That was after the Longhorns trailed in a game for the first time this season.

"We played well in all three phases. We don’t ever want to be one-dimensional," fourth-year Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said. "When the offense was struggling early, we had the defense. ... We felt like we built a team to do that."

Sarkisian, who previously served as Alabama's offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, lauded the Red River Rivalry.

"I’ve been part of some great games, some great rivalries," Sarkisian said. "This one is just so unique."

Texas will turn its attention to the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The highly anticipated game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 19 in Austin, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

