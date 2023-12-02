Texas' Steve Sarkisian confident in Longhorns if they make College Football Playoff: 'We'll play anybody'

The Texas Longhorns did what they had to do to put themselves in the College Football Playoff discussion.

No. 7 Texas walloped No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game Saturday, and many thought that was enough to get them in.

However, No. 8 Alabama upset No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game.

It looks like there are four teams in the conversation for two spots, assuming No. 2 Michigan wins the Big Ten title game.

Texas also beat the Crimson Tide on the road earlier this year. That, combined with Saturday's dominant victory, has Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confident.

While his team awaits its playoff fate, Sarkisian thinks it can do damage if it makes the final four.

"This may be a little bullish of me saying, but we'll play anybody in the country," Sarkisian said after the game, according to ESPN. "I'm not shying away from that part. I feel very comfortable. If we get into this tournament, we'll play anybody.

"Hopefully, when people kind of look at the totality of the body of work, it's not just about the record, it's about the quality of the team," Sarkisian added. "I think that's the intent of the College Football Playoff is putting the four best teams in that playoff. Do we think we're one of those? For sure we do. But this isn't a vote. We don't want to get to the election booth and vote, so it's in their hands."

Even if the Longhorns don't make the playoff, winning their first Big 12 title since 2009 in their final Big 12 game before heading to the SEC is an accomplishment.

"I didn't want this win and I didn't want this championship to be about the College Football Playoff. This is an accomplishment in and of itself, us winning a championship," he said.

The final four will be announced Sunday afternoon.

