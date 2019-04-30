Texas high school sprinter blows past competition with incredible 100-meter dash

A Texas high school sprinter set an incredible mark at a 100-meter event Saturday.

Matthew Boling, of Jesuit College Prep in Houston, set a 9.98 mark at the Region III-6A track and field event. The 18-year-old posted a video of his sprint on Twitter and said “New PR and 100m high school record all conditions, 9.98.” Other social media users immediately dubbed him “White Lightning.”

Boling’s mark was the fastest time by an American under 20 years old, according to Yahoo Australia. However, the mark wouldn’t be considered a national record because he received a 4.2 mph tailwind.

Boling was already setting fast marks in March, according to KHOU-TV. He ran 10.22 seconds in a 100-meter dash and 20.58 seconds in a 200-meter dash.

The teen is set to attend the University of Georgia in the fall, according to CBS News.