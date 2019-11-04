Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson reveals which 'key' fast-food delight helped his injured eye

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson played against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a swollen left eye but he did not let it stop him from helping his team to a crucial divisional victory.

Watson suffered the eye injury in last week’s game against the Oakland Raiders. He said he thought his eyeball was out of his head on the play and later revealed what helped him get healthy for him to play against the Jaguars in an overseas trip in London.

“I’ll tell you the key,” he told NFL Network sideline reporter Melissa Stark after the game, according to the Houston Chronicle. “The key is, it was the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week that helped the eye.”

Watson still had a red eye from being inadvertently kicked in the face by Raiders defensive end Arden Key. He still managed to throw for 201 yards and two touchdown passes in the 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches returned to the fast-food chain Sunday and Watson wasn’t the only one celebrating.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs wore Popeyes-inspired cleats during his warmups prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.