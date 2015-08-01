Texans' Brooks treating contract year like being a high school senior

Houston Texans guard Brandon Brooks enters the final year of his contract with a philosophical take on his future.

"I know it's cliché to say, but the only thing that changes for me, I just look at this year (as if) it's really like being a senior in high school," Brooks said, via ESPN. "Just kind of the way I look at it. Leave it all out there and what happens after the season happens. I just never wanted to really consume myself with, 'It's my last year, I have to do this, I have to press for this.' Just want to go out there and play. Really, the contract situation and whatever will take care of itself. It's really something I'll probably concern myself with after the season and in the offseason, to be honest."

Houston's third-round pick in 2012, Brooks has been the team's starting right guard since his season in the league. He believes the Texans have the potential to be dominant up front this season.

"We could be No. 1 in the league in rushing, no sacks at all," Brooks said. "That's what we're always shooting for each and every game, each and every year. ... I think we can be much better. I think we will be much better."

If Brooks is correct and the Texans' line has that kind of season, he's right not to worry about his contract.

