Tennis star Wu Yibing appears to faint at Wimbledon after breathing complaints: report

Wu was defeated in three sets

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Chinese tennis star Wu Yibing reportedly collapsed following apparent breathing issues during a first-round men's singles match at Wimbledon Wednesday.

Wu lost the first set against Frances Tiafoe, the No. 10 ranked player in the world. He then lost the first two games of the second set before he seemed to complain about breathing difficulties.

Wu then received medical attention before he left the court, and a stoppage of play lasted about 15 minutes.

Yibing Wu celebrates during a Wimbledon match

Wu Yibing of the Peoples Republic of China celebrates against Frances Tiafoe of the United States in a men's singles first-round match at Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 5, 2023, in London. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to a report from tennis coach and ESPN commentator Rennae Stubbs, Wu collapsed when he was taken off the court.

Wu was ultimately able to return to Court 3 following the extended delay. But, the 25-year-old American star Tiafoe won the match, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Wu Yibing drop shot

Wu Yibing of the People's Republic of China plays a drop shot against Frances Tiafoe of the United States in a men's singles first-ground match at Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 5, 2023, in London. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Wu entered the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club as the No. 62 ranked player in the world. He made his Grand Slam debut in 2022 at the U.S. Open in New York. 

Wu entered the match against Tiafoe as the underdog. Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open and is expected to make a strong run at Wimbledon.

Yibing Wu plays during a men's singles match at Wimbledon

Wu Yibing of the People's Republic of China plays a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the United States in a men's singles first-round match at Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 5, 2023, in London. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

He is scheduled to play Swiss star Dominic Stephan Stricker Thursday in the second round. 

Last month, Tiafoe lost n the second round at the Queen's Club Championships in London.

