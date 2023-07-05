Tennis star Wu Yibing appears to faint at Wimbledon after breathing complaints: report

Chinese tennis star Wu Yibing reportedly collapsed following apparent breathing issues during a first-round men's singles match at Wimbledon Wednesday.

Wu lost the first set against Frances Tiafoe, the No. 10 ranked player in the world. He then lost the first two games of the second set before he seemed to complain about breathing difficulties.

Wu then received medical attention before he left the court, and a stoppage of play lasted about 15 minutes.

According to a report from tennis coach and ESPN commentator Rennae Stubbs, Wu collapsed when he was taken off the court.

Wu was ultimately able to return to Court 3 following the extended delay. But, the 25-year-old American star Tiafoe won the match, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Wu entered the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club as the No. 62 ranked player in the world. He made his Grand Slam debut in 2022 at the U.S. Open in New York.

Wu entered the match against Tiafoe as the underdog. Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open and is expected to make a strong run at Wimbledon.

He is scheduled to play Swiss star Dominic Stephan Stricker Thursday in the second round.

Last month, Tiafoe lost n the second round at the Queen's Club Championships in London.