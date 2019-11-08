Pro female tennis players get into shoving match following postgame handshake

A shoving match broke out on the court following an International Tennis Federation match between Canadian player Katherine Sebov and American Alycia Parks on Thursday.

Sebov won the match, which took place in Las Vegas, 6-0, 7-6 (9).

But things got physical between the two players after Parks claimed that Sebov squeezed her hand too tight during the post-match handshake. As Sebov started to walk away, Parks is seen continuing to follow her down the sideline.

The chair umpire tried to stop things from escalating further but the two competitors started to push each other. The umpire and the line judge eventually got things under control.

A man, identified as Parks’ father, jumped the fence to get onto the court to keep things calm.

According to TMZ Sports, Parks told reporters that Sebov “squeezed my hand very hard.”

Sachia Vickery, another player in the tournament, backed up Parks’ claim.

“I was there she def squeezed her hand at the net. I hope they don’t try to spin this,” Vickery said in a tweet. “The ref clearly says he saw it. Won’t be shocked if nothing is done about it tho.”

The ITF was investigating the incident.