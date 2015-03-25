Tennessee planning to build sculpture in honor of former Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt

Tennessee plans to honor former Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt by building an on-campus statue in her honor.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Jimmy Stanton confirmed Tuesday morning what athletic director Dave Hart has been mentioning during the school's Big Orange Caravan statewide tour. Stanton said the statue would go up "hopefully as soon as in the fall."

Summitt led the Tennessee women's basketball program to eight national titles and 18 Final Four appearances in 38 seasons before stepping down in April 2012, one year after she announced she had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type. Summitt's 1,098 career victories make her the winnningest Division I men's or women's college basketball coach ever.

Summitt remains on Tennessee's staff as head coach emeritus.