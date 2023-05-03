Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers
Published

Tennessee football player sings national anthem ahead of Vols' baseball game

The national anthem came before a win over Wofford.

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It may be the football offseason, but a member of Tennessee's football team is using it to practice another passion of his.

Before the Vols' baseball program took on Wofford, Tennessee, redshirt senior Elijah Simmons sang the national anthem.

Elijah Simmons after win

Jerome Carvin #75, Jarrett Guarantano #2 and Elijah Simmons #51 of the Tennessee Volunteers sing to the student section following their win over Mississippi State Bulldogs 20-10at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-2, 340-pound defensive lineman belted out his rendition of "The Star-Bangled Banner," which proved to be good mojo for his university.

The Vols took down Wofford, 13-3, mercying them in seven innings. Tennessee scored three in the third, four in the fifth, and six in the sixth.

It was the Vols' eighth consecutive victory after losing their previous four. The winning streak started by sweeping No. 4 Vanderbilt in a three-game set. 

Elijah Simmons with fans

Elijah Simmons #51 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The 18th-ranked team in the nation will hit the road for a three-game series against Georgia.

Simmons has made 25 appearances in Knoxville and started the Orange Bowl against Clemson.

Elijah Simmons deflecting pass

Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (51) rushes the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks quarterback Dresser Winn (3) during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee Martin Skyhawks on October 22, 2022 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN.  (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Josh Heupel threw out the first pitch, as well.