Tennessee captures College World Series title in dramatic game over Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers held off the Texas A&M Aggies in Game 3 to win their first Men’s College World Series title in its history on Monday night, 6-5.

The Aggies put pressure on the Volunteers in the ninth inning, scoring one run with two outs. But Tennessee pitcher Aaron Combs struck out infielder Ted Burton to end the game.

Tennessee started the game with a Christian Moore home run, which got Vols fans in Omaha up out of their seats. Peyton Manning and Morgan Wallen were even spotted hugging each other as they hoped for a victory.

Texas A&M tied the game when Gavin Grahovac singled to score Travis Chestnut in the second inning. Tennessee responded with a Dylan Dreiling sacrifice fly and a Dean Curley RBI single.

Dreiling, who had a heroic effort in Game 2, hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Kavares Tears’s RBI double then made it 6-1. The game was going Tennessee’s way but Texax A&M started to make its comeback in the eighth inning.

Two runs in the eighth inning and two runs in the ninth made Vols fans sweat.

But once Combs struck out Burton, it was pure jubilation.

Dreiling, Tears, Curley, Hunter Ensley and Blake Burke each had two hits in the win. Ensley stunned the audience with his ability to get around a tag on a play at the plate to score in the seventh.

Tennessee’s Zander Sechrist got the start for the Vols. He lasted 5.1 innings and he struck out seven batters.

The Volunteers were last a runner-up in the College World Series final in 1951. Oklahoma beat them 3-2 that year.

About 73 years later, Tennessee is bringing a title back home to Knoxville.