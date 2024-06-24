Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers

Peyton Manning, Morgan Wallen hug after Tennessee hits home run to start deciding College World Series game

Christian Moore got the Vols started with a dinger

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Tennessee Volunteers baseball fans had much to cheer about in the first inning of the team’s do-or-die Game 3 of the Men’s College World Series on Monday night.

Christian Moore led off the game against Texas A&M with a solo home run to give the Vols an early lead. The crowd at Charles Schwab Field Omaha went berserk.

Vols celebrity fans

From left, Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes, Peyton Manning, Tennessee’s football coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee’s athletic director Danny White, and country music singer Morgan Wallen, in the stands during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&amp;M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA Today Network)

The ESPN broadcast then panned to a box that showed Peyton Manning hugging country star Morgan Wallen, who was wearing a pinstripe Tennessee baseball jersey. Rick Barnes, the Volunteers’ men’s basketball coach, and Josh Heupel, the football coach, were also celebrating.

Tennessee lost the first game of the Men’s College World Series to Texas A&M, 9-5. 

Christian Moore points to the sky

Tennessee's Christian Moore, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Texas A&amp;M in the first inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

The Aggies tried to put the Volunteers away in Game 2 and had a 1-0 lead for most of the game, but Tennessee scored four runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings to help force a deciding Game 3. Dylan Dreiling and Cal Stark each hit home runs in that game.

Each team will bring home their first College World Series title with a win on Monday night.

Tennessee made the College World Series in 2021 and 2023 but failed to get to the final three-game series. The team was only runners-up in 1951.

Vols fans cheer

Tennessee fans cheer as their team plays against Texas A&M in the first inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2024.  (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Texas A&M made the College World Series in 2017 and 2022 but never made it to the final three-game series.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.