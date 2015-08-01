Teixeira homers from both sides for record 14th time, drives in 6 as Yanks rout White Sox

CHICAGO

Mark Teixeira homered from both sides of the plate for the record 14th time, hitting his 10th grand slam and a two-run homer that led the New York Yankees over the Chicago White Sox 13-6 Friday night.

Teixeira had his second straight two-homer game and leads the Yankees with 28 homers and 73 RBIs.

Batting right-handed, Teixeira's slam off Carlos Rodon (4-4) put New York ahead 6-0 in a five-run second. Batting left-handed, he connected against Matt Albers for a 9-2 lead in a five-run fourth.

Teixeira, who went 3 for 4 with two walks, had been tied with Cleveland's Nick Swisher at 13 games homering from both sides, according to STATS. It was Teixeira's 41st multihomer game overall.

Alex Rodriguez had two hits, including a double, to reach 1,500 hits with the Yankees and also walked three times while scoring four runs. Carlos Beltran and Brendan Ryan each had three of New York's 18 hits.

A day after he was acquired from Seattle, Dustin Ackley made his Yankees debut when he pinch hit in the seventh and grounded out. Ackley, the Yankees' 49th player this season, grounded out again in the eighth.

Nathan Eovaldi (11-2), making his 100th start, allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He is 6-0 in his past eight starts.

Adam LaRoche, a first baseman who was the designated hitter, had four hits and pitched the ninth in his first mound appearance since 2003 at Double-A Greenville.

LaRovhe threw only the second 1-2-3 inning for Chicago, retiring Stephen Drew on a popup, John Ryan Murphy on a groundout and then striking out Brendan Ryan on an 85 pitch. LaRoche threw three lobs of 50-62 mph in the style of his father, Dave LaRoche, who made the La Lob eephus pitch famous during his time as a big league pitcher, from 1970-83.

Jose Abreu homered for the second straight night.

Rodon (4-4) gave up eight runs, eight hits and four walks in three innings-plus and has allowed 15 runs over seven innings in his last two home games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia rejoined the Yankees after being discharged from the Medical Center of Arlington, Texas, earlier in the day. The 35-year-old left Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers one batter into the sixth inning after throwing 80 pitches, and was taken to the facility with symptoms of dehydration. Manager Joe Girardi said there was no timetable for Sabathia's return to baseball activities. Thursday's game-time temperature in Arlington was 101 degrees. ... The Yankees unconditionally released right-hander Esmil Rogers, allowing him to sign with South Korea's Hanwha Eagles.

White Sox: 2B Carlos Sanchez got up slowly and after sliding to stop Rodriquez's infield single up the middle in the second. After being checked by Chicago's training staff, Sanchez remained in the game. ... OF J.B. Shuck, who entered the game in the seventh, left in the eighth with a left hamstring strain. ... RHP Nate Jones (right elbow) threw an inning of scoreless relief Thursday during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Yankees: New York wasn't sure of its starter Saturday.

White Sox: LHP John Danks (5-8, 4.97) starts Saturday for Chicago. Danks is 2-3 with a 5.64 ERA in nine starts against New York.