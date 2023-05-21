Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Team Canada's Joe Veleno suspended 5 games after stomping on opponent's leg

Veleno's hit on Nino Niederreiter cost him rest of tournament

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Canadian hockey player Joe Veleno was suspended for five games following a stomp onto the back of Swiss player Nino Niederreiter’s leg during an IIHF World Championship matchup on Saturday.

The Detroit Red Wings forward wasn’t penalized on the play, but a further investigation yielded the discipline, knocking out Canada’s leading goalscorer for the rest of the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Veleno battles for the puck

Canada's forward Milan Lucic, Switzerland's defender Andrea Glauser and Canada's forward Joe Veleno vie during the IIHF Ice Hockey Men's World Championships Preliminary Round - Group B match between Canada and Switzerland in Riga, Latvia, on May 20, 2023. (GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I have been notified of the five-game suspension imposed by the IIHF for my actions in our game against Switzerland," Veleno said in a statement. "I accept the sanctions from the IIHF and apologize for my actions."

Canada’s men’s national team general manager Doug Armstrong also released a statement.

MATTHEW TKACHUK SCORES ANOTHER OVERTIME WINNER, PUTS PANTHERS UP 2-0 IN ECF OVER HURRICANES

"We have been informed that the IIHF Disciplinary Committee has imposed a five-game suspension to Joe Veleno for an on-ice incident that occurred during Canada’s game against Switzerland on May 20," Armstrong said. "Canada’s National Men’s Team acknowledges the role of the committee and appreciate the diligence that went into the decision-making process, and we accept and support the IIHF’s decision."

Joe Valeno gets back on the ice

Joe Veleno of Canada entering the rink for his shift during the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Finland - Latvia game between Canada and Kazakhstan at Arena Riga on May 17, 2023 in Riga, Latvia. (Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Veleno was in a battle for the puck along the boards with Niederreiter in the second period of the game when he appeared to purposely stomp on the player’s ankle to try and get the puck away.

Detroit selected Veleno with the No. 30 overall pick in 2018. He made his debut during the 2020-2021 season. He played in 81 games in 2022-2023 and had nine goals and 11 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Veleno with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno and goalie Ville Husso celebrate a victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Feb. 13, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada. (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

Switzerland won the match, 3-2.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.