Team Canada's Joe Veleno stomps on opponent's ankle in battle for puck: 'That's beyond dirty'

Switzerland would win the game 3-2

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Team Canada forward Joe Veleno came under fire Saturday for a dangerous play in the IIHF World Hockey Championship matchup against Switzerland.

Veleno, who is also on the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, was in a battle for the puck along the boards with Switzerland forward Nico Niederreiter when he appeared to purposely stomp on the player’s ankle to try and get the puck away.

Joe Valeno fights for the puck

Goalie Leonardo Genoni, left, and Janis Moser, of Switzerland, fight for a puck with Canada's Joe Veleno at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

"That's beyond dirty," one of the broadcasters said while breaking down the incident on a replay. "That is egregiously awful when you know exactly what you’re doing."

It’s unclear whether Veleno will be suspended after the incident.

"It does not belong in our sport. You can't do it. It's too dangerous, the blades are extremely sharp," Niederreiter said after the game, via Denik Sport. "He try to go in the battle to hurt me and almost going to (break) my ankle. I'm very curious, what IIHF do about it. I hope they do better job."

Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane was among those who reacted on social media.

Joe Veleno aims for the puck

Joe Veleno, of Canada, controls the puck against Switzerland during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on May 20, 2023, in Riga, Latvia.

"This is why fighting in Hockey is needed, it discourages ideas like this and helps police the game effectively," Kane tweeted. "Disgusting play to watch. Especially after my injury this year. Embarrassing."

Detroit selected Veleno with the No. 30 overall pick in 2018. He made his debut during the 2020-21 season. He played in 81 games in 2022-23 and had nine goals and 11 points.

Joe Veleno battles for the puck

Janis Moser of Switzerland and Joe Veleno of Canada on May 20, 2023, in Riga, Latvia. (Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Switzerland won the match 3-2.

