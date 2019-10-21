TCU's Max Duggan barrels his way to 46-yard touchdown run, accomplishes rare feat

TCU’s Max Duggan became the first Horned Frogs quarterback to rush for at least 100 yards since 2015 and capped it off with an incredible touchdown run Saturday against Kansas State.

Duggan scampered for a 46-yard run in the third quarter against the Wildcats. He kept the ball on a read-option play, made a few defenders miss, ran through another opponent and then used a stiff-arm on the way to a Horned Frogs touchdown. He helped the team tie the game at this point.

Kansas State would get the last laugh in the game, defeating TCU 24-17 in a pivotal Big 12 Conference matchup. But the freshman's play was the sparkplug TCU needed to at least stay in the game.

Duggan was 16-for-29 with 132 passing yards in the game. He added 115 rushing yards on 13 carries. It was the first time a TCU quarterback had surpassed 100 yards on the ground since Trevone Boykin accomplished the feat in 2015, according to Frogs O’War.

TCU dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference with the loss. Kansas State improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

“Winning is hard,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said after the game. “Especially going on the road, and this year we have a lot of road games.”