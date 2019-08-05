TCU kicker's senior season in jeopardy after getting hit by car while on scooter

TCU kicker Cole Bunce’s 2019 season is in jeopardy before a game has even been played.

Bunce, a senior, was hit by a car while riding a scooter to the Horned Frogs’ first day of camp Thursday, head coach Gary Patterson told reporters, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Bunce is out indefinitely but the injuries he suffered could cost him the season, Patterson said. Bunce was likely going to be TCU’s starting kicker.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to play the rest of the year,” Patterson said, according to the Dallas Morning-News. “Sometimes you have luck and sometimes you have no luck at all.”

Bunce was hit about a half-mile from the team’s stadium when he was hit and police cited the driver of the vehicle with failure to yield, ESPN reported, citing a police report.

Bunce reportedly underwent emergency surgery but details about the operations were not released.

The 20-year-old was 4-for-9 on field-goal attempts last season and 12-for-12 on extra-point attempts.

TCU starts their season at home Aug. 31 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.