Karl-Anthony Towns believes Timberwolves had 'more special' season than NBA champion Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns is going to get some heat after his latest comments about the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets won their first title after defeating the Miami Heat in five games, and they celebrated in Denver Thursday with a parade.

Towns is of the belief his Minnesota Timberwolves had a "more special" season during an interview on "The Pat Bev Podcast."

"It was more special what we did in Minnesota because we had like a month, and then we had training camp," Towns explained. "It was like, ‘You better figure it all out right now, and we really figured it out quick.’"

Towns added that the Nuggets’ experience as a team made it easier for them to put it all together.

"Four years? We got it done in four months," Towns said.

The Timberwolves hadn’t been to the postseason since the 2004 season, which is why emotions were high when they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA play-in tournament to earn the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference.

It also led many to shame the T-Wolves for celebrating because their level of success obviously wasn’t championship worthy.

They ended up facing the Nuggets in the first round, and Towns couldn’t believe what he saw from them on the court.

"I just played them in the playoffs. Bro, they was telling us our plays," he said.

"They weren’t even talking. Ball would just go to an area, and the person was just randomly right there. I’m like, ‘How is this possible?’"

Towns’ comments lately have been interesting to say the least. He also suggested people will say he changed the game when he reaches the end of his career.

"How can you change the game when at times we don’t even know you exist?" former NBA center and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins wondered.

The Timberwolves have had Towns as part of their core since he was drafted first overall out of Kentucky in 2014. He’s a three-time All-Star, averaging 23 points and 11.2 rebounds over his career.

This past season, injuries kept him out for all but 29 games for Minnesota, and he produced 20.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.