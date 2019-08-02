Tantrum, fight and truly bizarre touchdown celebration get NFL player cut

A tantrum, a fight and a bizarre touchdown celebration led one NFL player straight to the unemployment line.

Now-former Baltimore Raven Jordan Lasley got his walking papers Wednesday after a crazy week that included fighting with teammates, scoring a touchdown and inexplicably throwing a football into a pond. Lasley, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of UCLA, started out his terrible week by fighting with Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones during drills. When safety Bennett Jackson tried to break it up, Lasley fought him, too.

TEXAS MAN ACCUSES DALLAS COWBOYS OF CONSPIRING WITH COPS TO COVER UP EZEKIEL ELLIOTT CAR CRASH

Fights are nothing new in training camps, but what happened next was surely a first. Lasley hauled in a touchdown pass and then promptly hurled the pigskin into a nearby pond. Days later, the Ravens cut him. Coach John Harbaugh insisted it had nothing to do with the fighting, and the team can surely afford footballs.

"We never cut anyone for fighting," Harbaugh told ESPN.com. "It's over a year now. From a fit perspective, in terms of what we're trying to do with our offense, other guys are going to be a better fit."

It is more likely that Lasley got cut on the merits- or lack of them. As a rookie last season, he never saw the field. That followed a junior year at UCLA in which he led the Pac 12 in receiving yards with 1,264 and caught 69 passes, including nine touchdowns, before declaring for the draft.

On Thursday, the Oakland Raiders claimed Lasley off waivers.