Tampa Bay QB Mike Glennon ready to learn, help Buccaneers anyway he can as a rookie

Third-round draft pick Mike Glennon is eager to establish himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former North Carolina State quarterback is getting a headstart on learning the team's offensive system during a minicamp for rookies that began Friday and is looking forward to competing for a role as a backup to starter Josh Freeman, who's entering the final year of his contract.

Glennon was the third quarterback selected in the draft behind Florida State's E.J. Manuel and West Virginia's Geno Smith. He has the size and arm strength the Bucs like in a quarterback and is not a stranger to being No. 2 on a depth chart, having served as a backup to Russell Wilson for three years in college.