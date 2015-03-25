Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay QB Mike Glennon ready to learn, help Buccaneers anyway he can as a rookie

By | Associated Press
  • Buccaneers Rookies Football
    Image 1 of 2

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon stretches during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 3, 2013, in Tampa, Fla. Glennon, out of North Carolina State, was the Buccaneers third-round pick in the 2013 draft. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (The Associated Press)

  • Buccaneers Rookie Camp Football
    Image 2 of 2

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Johnthan Banks, right, makes a catch during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 3, 2013, in Tampa, Fla. Banks, out of Mississippi State, was the Buccaneers' second-round pick. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (The Associated Press)

TAMPA, Fla. – Third-round draft pick Mike Glennon is eager to establish himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former North Carolina State quarterback is getting a headstart on learning the team's offensive system during a minicamp for rookies that began Friday and is looking forward to competing for a role as a backup to starter Josh Freeman, who's entering the final year of his contract.

Glennon was the third quarterback selected in the draft behind Florida State's E.J. Manuel and West Virginia's Geno Smith. He has the size and arm strength the Bucs like in a quarterback and is not a stranger to being No. 2 on a depth chart, having served as a backup to Russell Wilson for three years in college.