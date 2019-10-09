Tampa Bay Buccaneers' OJ Howard makes sweet foul-ball catch at ALDS game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard showed Tuesday he doesn't just catch footballs when he made a highlight-reel snag of a foul ball during an American League Division Series game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

Howard was taking in Game 4 at Tropicana Field when Rays batter Austin Meadows pulled a ball foul in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Howard, decked out in a Nike sweatshirt, made the impressive grab and got the crowd around him hyped up as he celebrated the catch.

The third-year pro told The Athletic afterward he was a bit wary about going for the ball because he didn’t want to get injured.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not trying to break my hand.’ It got so close, I just grabbed it,” he said.

The Rays won the game to send the series into a deciding Game 5.

In five games this season, Howard has 11 receptions on 14 targets for 141 yards. He lamented his diminished role in the offense Monday after a loss to the New Orleans Saints over the weekend.

“A little bit, but it’s just one of those things where you’ve got to stay at it,” Howard said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes we don’t play teams who give us what we thought we were going to get on film. So it’s one of those things where you have to keep going and hopefully you get the good looks.”