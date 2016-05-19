Syracuse University appoints Daniel French interim AD

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse University has appointed Daniel French as interim athletic director.

Chancellor Kent Syverud also announced Thursday the appointment of Herman Frazier as senior deputy director of athletics while the university searches for a replacement for Mark Coyle.

Hired only last June as athletic director, Coyle informed the university last week that he was leaving for the same position at Minnesota.

French, a former federal prosecutor, has served as the university's general counsel since 2014. He's a 1995 graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law.

Since 2014, French and his staff have restructured and overseen Syracuse's office of athletic compliance. That overhaul came as the NCAA was completing a long investigation into the athletic department that led to sanctions, primarily in men's basketball, levied in March 2015.