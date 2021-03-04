Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

Syracuse's Jim Boeheim chides reporter's height during postgame press conference

Boeheim found himself in hot water after Wednesday night’s 64-54 victory over Clemson

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim apparently didn’t learn from the fallout Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski received from his own incident when he got mixed up with a student reporter earlier this season.

Boeheim found himself in hot water after Wednesday night’s 64-54 victory over Clemson. The legendary basketball coach criticized a reporter’s height after a question during his media availability.

The Athletic's Matthew Gutierrez asked a question about the "defensive growth" of Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin down the stretch, according to USA Today.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think they're getting better, they still make some mistakes and that's normal," Boeheim replied.

"I think our whole team has gotten better, but it hasn't been as good as we needed it all year. I think we have gotten better as a team. I think it's hard to go 9-7 in this league. This is a difficult league. Very difficult. I think these guys have done a great job this year."

But as the media relations director was going to go to the next question, Boeheim had one more remark.

CREIGHTON COACH MCDERMOTT APOLOGIZES FOR 'PLANTATION' REMARK

"But if I played Jesse (Edwards) and Kadary (Richmond) we'd probably be 22-2 now. I just didn't see that, I couldn't figure that out by myself after 45 years. I needed a reporter to figure that out who's never played basketball and is 5-foot-2."

The apparent animosity appeared to derive from a tweet Gutierrez sent out earlier in the week, according to ESPN. He wrote that Syracuse would be "somewhere around 17-5 overall" instead of 16-8 and on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament.

Gutierrez tweeted Tuesday he and coach were "all good" after a talk about the tweet.

Krzyzewski faced criticism earlier in the year for going after a student reporter. However, the two parties would make up after the Duke coach apologized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gutierrez didn’t respond after Boeheim’s words.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_