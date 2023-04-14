Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Former SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp charged with first-degree assault in shooting

Kemp says he was acting in self-defense

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp has been charged with first-degree assault from an alleged drive-by shooting in March.

Kemp allegedly shot a gun in a Tacoma mall parking lot after a confrontation between occupants of two cars. No one was injured.

He was released from a Washington jail the next day.

Shawn Kemp of the Seattle SuperSonics shoots during a game March 18, 1997, at the United Center in Chicago. 

Shawn Kemp of the Seattle SuperSonics shoots during a game March 18, 1997, at the United Center in Chicago.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kemp says he had property stolen from his car and was acting in self-defense, a source close to the former NBA star said. Kemp tracked his missing iPhone to the Tacoma Mall, and when he approached a vehicle, a suspect shot at him, and he fired back in self-defense, he says.

Kemp will plead not guilty, his lawyer, Scott Boatman, told ESPN.

Kemp, 53, spent eight seasons in Seattle, a franchise that moved to Oklahoma and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Shawn Kemp (40) of the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, Calif.

Shawn Kemp (40) of the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, Calif. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Seattle played the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals and lost in six games.

Kemp retired after spending the 2002-03 season with the Orlando Magic.

He averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his career after being the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

Shawn Kemp of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after hitting a shot in the fourth quarter of a playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

Shawn Kemp of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after hitting a shot in the fourth quarter of a playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. (Reuters)

After basketball, he pivoted to business ownership. He opened two marijuana dispensaries in the Seattle area after the state legalized the sale of recreational weed.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.