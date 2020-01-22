Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Super Bowl
Published

Super Bowl LIV's pass-catchers will have a hard time breaking Hall of Famer's mark

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel are among the top receivers for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

However, it will take a mighty effort for any receiver to break the touchdown-catch mark set by some of the Super Bowl’s previous stars.

Several players have caught two touchdown passes in the game, including Bill Miller, John Stallworth, Cliff Branch, Dan Ross, Roger Craig, Ricky Sanders, Michael Irvin, Ricky Watters, Antonio Freeman and Greg Jennings.

Here are some other players who have caught two touchdown passes and the legendary wide receiver who has set the record in two separate Super Bowl games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

**

3). MAX MCGEE, SUPER BOWL I

Max McGee set the bar for touchdown catches in Super Bowl I. (Photo by James Flores/Getty Images)

Max McGee set the bar for touchdown catches in Super Bowl I. (Photo by James Flores/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers' Max McGee set the bar for touchdown catches in Super Bowl I. He had the first touchdown catch in a Super Bowl game ever with a 35-yard reception from Bart Starr. He then caught a 13-yard pass from Starr in the third quarter.

McGee had seven catches for 138 yards and got his first Super Bowl victory. McGee had five NFL Championships in his career and two Super Bowl rings -- winning another one the following season.

The Packers defeated the Chiefs, 35-10.

SUPER BOWL LIV'S OFFENSIVE-MINDED QUARTERBACKS COULD LEAD TO INTERCEPTION BONANZA BREAKING RECORDS

**

3). LARRY FITZGERALD, SUPER BOWL XLIII

Larry Fitzgerald was Kurt Warner's top target in Super Bowl XLIII. (Photo by Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald was Kurt Warner's top target in Super Bowl XLIII. (Photo by Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald made one Super Bowl appearance in his career. He was the team’s top receiver when the Arizona Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

Fitzgerald had two touchdown catches in the fourth quarter to put the Cardinals up late in the game. However, the Steelers got the last laugh when Santonio Holmes made an incredible game-winning touchdown catch. Fitzgerald finished the game with seven catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh won, 27-23.

**

3). KEENAN McCARDELL, SUPER BOWL XXXVII

Keenan McCardell only had two catches in Super Bowl XXXVII but they were big. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Keenan McCardell only had two catches in Super Bowl XXXVII but they were big. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Keenan McCardell played a huge role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first Super Bowl championship. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII. Though Dexter Jackson was awarded the game’s MVP, McCardell’s two catches helped in the win.

He had a touchdown catch in the closing seconds of the second quarter and had another in the latter half of the third quarter, both from quarterback Brad Johnson. Those were the only two catches McCardell had, and that’s all Tampa Bay needed from him.

SUPER BOWL LIV'S RUNNING BACKS HAVE EYES FOR THE END ZONE AND POSSIBLY THE RECORD BOOKS

**

3). ROB GRONKOWSKI, SUPER BOWL LII

Rob Gronkowski had big catches in Super Bowl LII. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski had big catches in Super Bowl LII. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles were game-alerting.

The first one came in the third quarter and cut the Eagles’ lead to three points. He had another touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put the New England Patriots up by one point. The Patriots lost the game, 41-33. Gronkowski finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdown catches.

SUPER BOWL LIV'S RUNNING BACKS COULD BECOME THE FOCUS, PUTTING DECADES-OLD RUSHING YARDS RECORD IN CROSSHAIRS

**

1). JERRY RICE, SUPER BOWL XXIX & XXIV

Jerry Rice set himself a part from other receivers in two Super Bowls. (AFP via Getty Images)

Jerry Rice set himself a part from other receivers in two Super Bowls. (AFP via Getty Images)

Jerry Rice solidified himself as an all-time great wide receiver with two great performances in two separate Super Bowls. Rice had three touchdown catches in both games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Super Bowl XXIX, Steve Young had a record six touchdown passes -- three to Rice. The legendary wide receiver finished with 10 catches for 149 yards to go along with his touchdown performance. San Francisco defeated the San Diego Chargers, 49-26.

Five years earlier in Super Bowl XXIV, the 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos, 55-10. Joe Montana had five touchdown passes, including three to Rice. The wide receiver had seven catches for 148 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_