Super Bowl LIV's pass-catchers will have a hard time breaking Hall of Famer's mark

George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel are among the top receivers for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

However, it will take a mighty effort for any receiver to break the touchdown-catch mark set by some of the Super Bowl’s previous stars.

Several players have caught two touchdown passes in the game, including Bill Miller, John Stallworth, Cliff Branch, Dan Ross, Roger Craig, Ricky Sanders, Michael Irvin, Ricky Watters, Antonio Freeman and Greg Jennings.

Here are some other players who have caught two touchdown passes and the legendary wide receiver who has set the record in two separate Super Bowl games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

**

3). MAX MCGEE, SUPER BOWL I

Green Bay Packers' Max McGee set the bar for touchdown catches in Super Bowl I. He had the first touchdown catch in a Super Bowl game ever with a 35-yard reception from Bart Starr. He then caught a 13-yard pass from Starr in the third quarter.

McGee had seven catches for 138 yards and got his first Super Bowl victory. McGee had five NFL Championships in his career and two Super Bowl rings -- winning another one the following season.

The Packers defeated the Chiefs, 35-10.

SUPER BOWL LIV'S OFFENSIVE-MINDED QUARTERBACKS COULD LEAD TO INTERCEPTION BONANZA BREAKING RECORDS

**

3). LARRY FITZGERALD, SUPER BOWL XLIII

Larry Fitzgerald made one Super Bowl appearance in his career. He was the team’s top receiver when the Arizona Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

Fitzgerald had two touchdown catches in the fourth quarter to put the Cardinals up late in the game. However, the Steelers got the last laugh when Santonio Holmes made an incredible game-winning touchdown catch. Fitzgerald finished the game with seven catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Pittsburgh won, 27-23.

**

3). KEENAN McCARDELL, SUPER BOWL XXXVII

Keenan McCardell played a huge role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first Super Bowl championship. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII. Though Dexter Jackson was awarded the game’s MVP, McCardell’s two catches helped in the win.

He had a touchdown catch in the closing seconds of the second quarter and had another in the latter half of the third quarter, both from quarterback Brad Johnson. Those were the only two catches McCardell had, and that’s all Tampa Bay needed from him.

SUPER BOWL LIV'S RUNNING BACKS HAVE EYES FOR THE END ZONE AND POSSIBLY THE RECORD BOOKS

**

3). ROB GRONKOWSKI, SUPER BOWL LII

Tom Brady’s two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles were game-alerting.

The first one came in the third quarter and cut the Eagles’ lead to three points. He had another touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to put the New England Patriots up by one point. The Patriots lost the game, 41-33. Gronkowski finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdown catches.

SUPER BOWL LIV'S RUNNING BACKS COULD BECOME THE FOCUS, PUTTING DECADES-OLD RUSHING YARDS RECORD IN CROSSHAIRS

**

1). JERRY RICE, SUPER BOWL XXIX & XXIV

Jerry Rice solidified himself as an all-time great wide receiver with two great performances in two separate Super Bowls. Rice had three touchdown catches in both games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Super Bowl XXIX, Steve Young had a record six touchdown passes -- three to Rice. The legendary wide receiver finished with 10 catches for 149 yards to go along with his touchdown performance. San Francisco defeated the San Diego Chargers, 49-26.

Five years earlier in Super Bowl XXIV, the 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos, 55-10. Joe Montana had five touchdown passes, including three to Rice. The wide receiver had seven catches for 148 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM