Super Bowl LIV: How Kansas City Chiefs' appearance leaves lasting mark on New York Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years means the franchise is finally moving out of the shadow of the American Football League era and leaving one other team in the dust.

The Chiefs’ win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game means the New York Jets are the lone team that has not reappeared in the Super Bowl since the NFL-AFL merger.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

The New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders have all made the Super Bowl since both leagues converged in 1970.

The Jets made an appearance in Super Bowl III – the first year the phrase “Super Bowl” was officially used. Previously, the game was called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Super Bowl V was the first modern-era NFL title game where the American Football Conference champion played the National Football Conference champion.

SUPER BOWL LIV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

The Chiefs were the last team to represent the AFL in the Super Bowl. In Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7. Hank Stram was the coach of the team with Len Dawson going 12-for-17 with 142 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

SUPER BOWL LIV IS ANOTHER CHAPTER IN MIAMI'S LONG HISTORY OF HOSTING NFL TITLE GAME

The Jets have come close on a few occasions to making it back to the Super Bowl. Since Super Bowl III, New York has won two division titles and made the conference championship game four times.