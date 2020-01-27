Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs arrive in Miami wearing tropical attire

The Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Miami for Super Bowl LIV wearing Hawaiian shirts in homage to coach Andy Reid who has mostly sported the tropical attire when arriving in Florida or Hawaii for the Pro Bowl.

This time, Reid will get a second crack at a Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers. Some players, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, were wearing red and white floral outfits. Reid’s only appearance in a Super Bowl was during the 2004 season when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the title game only to lose to the New England Patriots.

SUPER BOWL LIV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Once the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, NFL fans believed that Reid was a perfect fit for Miami.

Reid talked about facing the 49ers last week.

SUPER BOWL LIV: 5 X-FACTORS ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

“I've had a chance to look at them,” Reid said. “I spent the morning doing that. I know that they're a good, solid football team. They play hard and aggressive. You saw that last night in playing against a good Green Bay team. They do a variety of things on both sides of the ball. They can run it and they can pass it on the offensive side. On defense, they have a variety of things that they throw at you from a defensive standpoint. Solid on special teams. All in all, it's a good football team. Well-coached, very well-coached.”

He also compared the 2019 Chiefs team to that of the 2004 Eagles team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

“I had great leaders on that team, future Hall of Famers -- at least one of them is in now,” he said. “I was fortunate that way and I feel like I have future Hall of Famers on this team here. Hall of Fame leaders, too. There's a difference. We have some real good leaders on this team. Similarities are with some good players. I've been blessed in that way as a head coach.”

The Chiefs and 49ers play for the title on Feb. 2.