Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Super Bowl
Published

Super Bowl LIV will feature 49ers coach Katie Sowers' historic appearance

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers will make history when the team steps on the field at Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Fla., where they'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs next month.

Sowers, an offensive assistant with the team, will be the first female and first openly gay coach to appear at the Super Bowl in the NFL’s history. The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for the NFC Championship, and Sowers shared her excitement on social media about winning the title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

“Takin our talents to south beach,” Sowers said in a video channeling her inner LeBron James. “49ers vs. Chiefs …I couldn’t ask for a better game.”

Her video showed confetti flying across Levi’s Stadium as San Francisco celebrated their conference title and making the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.

SUPER BOWL LIV WILL BE HISTORY-MAKING FOR 49ERS COACH KYLE SHANAHAN

Sowers, 33, became the second female NFL coach when she joined the team in 2007 as a seasonal offensive assistant. She told PEOPLE magazine in November that her historic standing in the league won’t define her career.

“When you ask any of the coaches who work with me, often they’ll get asked about working with a female,” she told People magazine. “To them, it’s not even something that they think about — and it’s not something that I truly think about. They see me for who I am as a coach, and not a female coach.”

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers stands on the field before their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers stands on the field before their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sowers played professional football in the Women’s Football Alliance and was a member of the U.S. women’s national football team. The national team won the IFAF Women’s World Championship in 2013. She started her career as a wide receivers intern with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and was an intern scout until 2017, when she joined the 49ers.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_