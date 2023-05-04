Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Super Bowl champion's brother sentenced in killings of two women

Marcus Randle El is the brother of Antwaan Randle El

Ryan Gaydos
Marcus Randle El, a former University of Wisconsin football player who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2020 murders of two women.

Randle El could be eligible to seek early release even with that sentence.  

Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory said Wednesday he will be eligible to petition for early release and extended supervision after 60 years, according to WISC-TV.

Marcus Randle El booking photo

Marcus Randle El was charged in the shooting deaths in February 2020. (Janesville Police Department)

In January, Randle El, 33, was convicted of two counts of first-degree homicide and other charges in the February 2020 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Winchester’s mother, Justine Watson, took the stand after the sentencing hearing.

"To see my daughter laying there lifeless was heartbreaking," Watson said, via WKOW-TV. "What was even worse was knowing her daughters have to now go through life without their mother."

A Wisconsin football helmet

A Wisconsin Badger helmet is held up before kickoff during a game against the Maryland Terrapins Nov. 5, 2022, at Barry Alvarez Field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. (Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Prosecutors argued that the former wide receiver killed Winchester after suspecting she was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness.

While there was no murder weapon found, investigators said they have surveillance footage and text messages linking him to the crimes. The defense argued that the state did not meet its burden of proof and called just two witnesses.

The former college football player declined to testify in his own defense.

Randle El is the brother of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current Detroit Lions coach Antwaan Randle El.

Antwaan Randle El pass in Super Bowl

The Steelers' Antwaan Randle El throws a fourth-quarter touchdown in Super Bowl XL against the Seahawks at Ford Field Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit.  (Allen Kee/NFLPhotoLibrary)

"This is not who he is or who we have come to know," Antwaan Randle El said. "All I'm asking judge is to give him (an) opportunity."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.