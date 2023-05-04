Super Bowl champion's brother sentenced in killings of two women

Marcus Randle El, a former University of Wisconsin football player who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2020 murders of two women.

Randle El could be eligible to seek early release even with that sentence.

Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory said Wednesday he will be eligible to petition for early release and extended supervision after 60 years, according to WISC-TV.

In January, Randle El, 33, was convicted of two counts of first-degree homicide and other charges in the February 2020 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Winchester’s mother, Justine Watson, took the stand after the sentencing hearing.

"To see my daughter laying there lifeless was heartbreaking," Watson said, via WKOW-TV. "What was even worse was knowing her daughters have to now go through life without their mother."

Prosecutors argued that the former wide receiver killed Winchester after suspecting she was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness.

While there was no murder weapon found, investigators said they have surveillance footage and text messages linking him to the crimes. The defense argued that the state did not meet its burden of proof and called just two witnesses.

The former college football player declined to testify in his own defense.

Randle El is the brother of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current Detroit Lions coach Antwaan Randle El.

"This is not who he is or who we have come to know," Antwaan Randle El said. "All I'm asking judge is to give him (an) opportunity."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.