Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl champion kicker finds new team after avoiding NFL discipline over sex assault allegations

Brandon McManus was cut by the Commanders after the allegations surfaced

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brandon McManus is back with an NFL team.

The kicker will join the Green Bay Packers in hopes of giving the team a boost on special teams as the season churns on, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon McManus vs Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke, #9, celebrates place kicker Brandon McManus, #10, after a 40-yard field goal against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston on Nov. 26, 2023. (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

McManus’ move to the Packers came after the NFL said in September it did not find sufficient evidence to support claims that he sexually assaulted two women who were working as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trip to London last year.

He signed with the Washington Commanders in March. When the allegations surfaced in the offseason, the Commanders cut him. 

The NFL considers the case closed, although it could be reopened if new evidence emerges. A civil case on the issue remains active in Duval County Circuit Court in Florida.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS NFL POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 6 OF 2024 NFL SEASON

Brandon McManus vs Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, #10, kicks off the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

Attorneys for the women who accused McManus of misconduct did not immediately respond to the AP for a request for comment.

Packers kicker Brayden Narveson missed the fifth field goal attempt of the 2024 season. It is the worst in the league. Green Bay has yet to find a reliable kicker since the days of Mason Crosby.

Brandon McManus vs Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, #10, is congratulated by holder Logan Cooke, #9, after making a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2023. (Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McManus, who won a Super Bowl title with the Denver Broncos, played there from 2014 to 2022. He was with the Jaguars last season. He has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts during his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.