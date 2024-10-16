Super Bowl champion kicker finds new team after avoiding NFL discipline over sex assault allegations

Brandon McManus is back with an NFL team.

The kicker will join the Green Bay Packers in hopes of giving the team a boost on special teams as the season churns on, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

McManus’ move to the Packers came after the NFL said in September it did not find sufficient evidence to support claims that he sexually assaulted two women who were working as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trip to London last year.

He signed with the Washington Commanders in March. When the allegations surfaced in the offseason, the Commanders cut him.

The NFL considers the case closed, although it could be reopened if new evidence emerges. A civil case on the issue remains active in Duval County Circuit Court in Florida.

Attorneys for the women who accused McManus of misconduct did not immediately respond to the AP for a request for comment.

Packers kicker Brayden Narveson missed the fifth field goal attempt of the 2024 season. It is the worst in the league. Green Bay has yet to find a reliable kicker since the days of Mason Crosby.

McManus, who won a Super Bowl title with the Denver Broncos, played there from 2014 to 2022. He was with the Jaguars last season. He has made 81.4% of his field goal attempts during his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.