Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl champ suspended for 2 games over violation on performance-enhancers

Ronald Jones signed with the Cowboys in the offseason

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones, who won Super Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, was suspended for two games on Monday for violating the NFL’s rules on performance-enhancers.

Jones was vying to be one of the running backs in the Cowboys’ rotation after the team cut Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason. Dallas has Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle on the depth chart in training camp. He is still eligible to participate in drills.

Ronald Jones in drills

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones, left, and defensive end Ben Banogu wear Guardian helmet caps during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, July 27, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The former USC standout was a second-round selection of Tampa Bay in 2018. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers from 2018 to 2021. He had 2,174 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in that span and was on the team when Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

The following season, Jones joined the Chiefs. He had 70 rushing yards in six games and made one appearance for the team in the playoffs. Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Ronald Jones at camp

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones, #32, carries the ball during a training camp drill at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, July 26, 2023. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas necessarily has to worry about depth at the position.

Pollard was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2022 after he ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. Davis is entering his second season after having 161 rushing yards and a score. Dowdle is entering his third year but did not get any touches in 2022.

Vaughn, a sixth-round draft choice, has been impressive in camp so far as well.

Ronald Jones vs Raiders

Ronald Jones, #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs, carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 7, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Ronald Jones vs Eagles

Ronald Jones, #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are among the favorites to compete for a Super Bowl again, but more has to come together outside the running back position for them to even smell the Lombardi Trophy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.