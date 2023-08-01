Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs being 'under the radar' without Tom Brady 'is going to be good for us,' defensive lineman says

The Buccaneers will still have to find a successor for Brady at quarterback

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady will not be on the field for the first week of the NFL season in over two decades, and it appears to be a breath of fresh air for at least one former teammate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Anthony Nelson, who was with the Brady-led team in 2021 when they won the Super Bowl, expressed some appreciation Monday for the lack of noise around the squad going into the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady vs the Cowboys

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks on in the huddle against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Nelson said on WDAE radio liked the lack of "buzz" around the team. The lack of frenzied expectations for the team may provide some clarity.

"I kind of like that," he added, via JoeBucsFan. "It was amazing playing with Tom but with that comes a bunch of buzz. I think just being under the radar is going to be good for us. … Inside the building, it feels the same [without Brady], a lot of guys like ready to go to work.

"We still got the same culture. [Todd] Bowles has made sure of that and he’s done a really good job of that so far. It’s been mostly outside the building that’s been the difference."

Anthony Nelson vs the Bengals

Anthony Nelson, #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, enters the stadium prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

EX-JETS STAR LE'VEON BELL SAYS AARON RODGERS WILL TAKE TEAM 'OVER THE NEXT HILL,' AGAIN RIPS FORMER COACH

Even with the lack of attention around the Buccaneers, the team still needs to determine a successor to Brady.

Baker Mayfield comes into training camp as the clubhouse leader, but he will have to fend off Kyle Trask and John Wolford.

Anthony Nelson vs Falcons

Anthony Nelson, #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gets set against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Atlanta. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Nelson, he’s entering his fifth season. He had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2022 to go along with 46 total tackles and three forced fumbles.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.