Super Bowl champ Rodney Harrison faces scrutiny over 'garbage' Zach Wilson remarks

Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison came under fire Sunday night over his questions to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson stunned the NFL world when he put together a solid game for the Jets and nearly led them to a comeback victory. However, Harrison’s questions to Jones drew ire from NFL players and fans.

"Was Zach better tonight than you anticipated he would be when watching him on tape?" Harrison asked Jones. "And you can be honest."

Jones said Wilson was continuing to get better each week and was stepping up in his leadership.

"But watching that tape, you gotta look at this dude, ‘aw, he is garage,’ like, ‘we should really tear him apart,’" Harrison said.

When Jones said Wilson was "special," Harrison appeared to be dumbfounded.

"I think he had a special night but I don’t think he’s special. You’re special because you proved it over a course of time. He’s not special. I’m just saying," Harrison said as Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy laughed.

The alleged not-so-special quarterback nearly led the Jets to a comeback victory over the defending Super Bowl champions. He was 28-of-39 with 245 passing yards, two touchdown passes and helped tie the game with a 2-point conversion. He did commit a fumble toward the end of the game, and the Jets never got the ball back. Kansas City won 23-20.

Harrison’s overt critiques were scrutinized around the NFL world.

"This is trash. Our job in media is to analyze and critique not to rip these guys apart especially after a great game," former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Matt Leinart wrote on X. "Complete garbage."

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan had words for Harrison while on Kay Adams’ show "Up & Adams."

GIANTS' BRIAN DABOLL TOSSES TABLET IN DISGUST AFTER SHOWING DANIEL JONES INTERCEPTION FOOTAGE

"Like Rodney, what are we doing trying to get more clicks? I know that’s the game that we’re all inevitably playing, like how can we get somebody to say something so the national media talks about whatever’s going on?" Lewan said.

Lewan said he did not feel it was necessary to bait Jones into trying to rip Wilson and did not understand why Harrison would take a shot at him.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons joined the chorus on his Bleacher Report show. He said Harrison’s comments were "not right."

"Always keep my faith in God and I’m just gonna keep this real with you, Parsons said. "I truly believe that we are not one judge. We cannot keep saying someone’s garbage, saying who’s special, who’s not special. Now, if you’re a really good football player. … Yes, Chris Jones is a really good football player. Is he a better player than Zach Wilson? Yes, but Chris has built himself upon that.

"We’re not giving that same courtesy as Zach Wilson. Let him grow. He’s continuing to get better each week and week out. And that’s just to me, that’s just a fraudulent move."

Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes added, "This is a bad look for Rodney Harrison. Trying to coax an answer out of one of the best players in football to fit his narrative. Chris just played 60 mins against the guy."

Jets coach Robert Saleh suggested Monday that Harrison apologized for the Wilson remarks and called the controversy "water under the bridge," according to NJ.com.