Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about championship teams.

During an appearance on 'Fox & Friends' Friday, the former New England Patriots tight end talked about Sunday night’s NFC Championship game on FOX where the Detroit Lions will be fighting for their place in the Super Bowl – in what would be the first in franchise history.

"Everyone loves the Detroit Lions , and it would be just a cool story to see them win, but I think the San Francisco 49ers, they just have too much firepower on their roster," Gronkowski said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They have a complete offense, they have a complete defense. Christian McCaffery, one of the best players in the league that’s not a quarterback, has just been outstanding this year. I think San Francisco is going to pull it off."

The Lions return to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1991 season. A win on Sunday would also mark Detroit’s first road playoff win since 1957.

But Detroit is entering this contest as the underdog.

LIONS’ JARED GOFF TEASES REPORTER AFTER BACKHANDED COMPLIMENT AHEAD OF NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

When questioned about the Lions' star power versus that of the Niners, veteran quarterback Jared Goff didn’t seem to have any concern.

"I think we have a ton of great players who maybe haven’t had the national stage that up to this point a lot of the other guys have. Obviously, they have a ton of good players as well and a ton of Pro Bowlers and All-Pro players over there," he told reporters Wednesday.

"We feel like we have a lot of good players, too, though," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions' historic run this season was highlighted by five Pro Bowl nods and five players receiving All-Pro honors. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were named to the first team – something Goff was sure to point out in Wednesday’s media availability.

Sunday’s NFC Championship game kicks off on FOX at 6:30 pm E.T.