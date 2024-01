Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Detroit Lions might lack name recognition to some, but they certainly don’t lack star power.

It’s a point one reporter was attempting to ask Lions quarterback Jared Goff about when the question appeared more like a backhanded compliment.

During a Wednesday press conference ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game, Goff made light of the situation when a reporter asked about the Lions’ roster compared with the Niners'.

"You’ve got a lot of really good players, obviously, but maybe not –"

"Oh, thank you," Goff said prematurely.

"You’re welcome – maybe not viewed, though. as the superstars, like maybe the 49ers have or other teams –"

"Alright, never mind," Goff interrupted, prompting laughs from around the room.

Once the laughing subsided, Goff understood the reporter’s intentions and responded.

"I think we have a ton of great players who maybe haven’t had the national stage that up to this point a lot of the other guys have. Obviously, they have a ton of good players as well and a ton of Pro Bowlers and All-Pro players over there."

"We feel like we have a lot of good players, too, though," he continued.

The Lions' historic run was highlighted by five Pro Bowl nods and five players receiving All-Pro honors. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were named to the first team – something Goff was sure to point out in Wednesday’s media availability.

The Lions return to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1991 season and are looking to make a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in franchise history.

A win on Sunday would also mark Detroit’s first road playoff win since 1957.