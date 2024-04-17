Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick makes surprising revelation about drinking habits

Coffee has apparently never been part of former NFL coach Bill Belichick's daily routine.

For the first time in a long time, Belichick is not spending the month of April preparing for the NFL Draft.

Every NFL team with a job opening in the most recent hiring cycle passed on Belichick, leaving him without a head coaching gig for the first time in decades.

Belichick celebrated his 72nd birthday Tuesday. On Wednesday, the six-time Super Bowl winner joined ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," where he shared his thoughts about coffee.

McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts punter, said he unsuccessfully attempted to get Belichick to drink an espresso martini during a recent dinner with the coach.

"I tried to get him an espresso martini. Found out he hates coffee," McAfee said. "I had no idea."

Belichick confirmed McAfee's account.

"I've never had a cup of coffee in my life," Belichick revealed.

Belichick has also been tapped as a co-host for the upcoming "The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular," which airs April 25.

"I'm looking forward to it," Belichick said. "Draft day and draft weekend is always an exciting time for everybody — the teams, the fans, everyone involved in it. It's a great event, and I'm looking forward to seeing it from the other side. It'll be fun to be with you guys and get your expertise."

During his lengthy tenure as the Patriots' head coach, Belichick made several appearances on New England sports radio station WEEI. In November 2020, Belichick detailed the drinks he prefers.

"I drink orange juice," Belichick said, answering a question about what he drinks to stay energized. "I can drink tea. I like tea. I’ve got a lot of other vices to make up for it, so that’s one of the few I don’t have."

Belichick was the de facto general manager during his lengthy tenure in New England. He reportedly had final say over the Patriots' roster during much of his time on the Patriots' sideline. The Patriots and Belichick "mutually agreed to part ways, amicably" in January after 24 years together.

Belichick was born in Nashville but spent much of his childhood in Annapolis, Maryland. He graduated from Wesleyan.

