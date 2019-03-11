Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles reportedly plans to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick Foles, MVP of Super Bowl LII, is reportedly leaving the northeast and heading south to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Foles, 30, is expected to sign a four-year contract with the team worth $88 million, according to NFL.com. The backup quarterback has played with the Philadelphia Eagles during both their 2017 and 2018 seasons, and during a stint from 2012 until 2014.

The Jaguars are reportedly expected to release quarterback Blake Bortles when Foles signs with the team.

Foles tried to lead the Eagles to a second straight championship this year after winning the Super Bowl in 2018. The MVP threw three touchdowns and caught another as the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII — the franchise's first NFL championship since 1960.

During his time in Philadelphia, Foles was a 25-12 starter. He has the highest winning percentage (.676) in franchise history. Last year, he stepped in admirably again for injured Carson Wentz, and over the past two seasons, he became one of the most precious commodities in sports — a backup quarterback with championship-caliber talent.

When Wentz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in December 2017, Foles stepped in, led the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960 and was the Super Bowl MVP.

Last season, when Wentz suffered a back injury, Foles again stepped forward and led the Eagles back to the playoffs. Foles helped Philadelphia to a 16-15 wild-card victory at Chicago before losing 20-14 at New Orleans in the divisional round.

Foles was Philadelphia’s third-round pick in 2012, starting six games as a rookie and 18 more before signing with the Rams in 2015. After one season as the starter in St. Louis, he moved to Kansas City, where he rejoined former Eagles coach Andy Reid to serve as the backup to Alex Smith. In 2016, Foles returned to Philadelphia to mentor Wentz and wound up becoming a fan favorite and a Super Bowl champ.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in February that "it's hard when you have someone who is incredibly valuable to your organization, the most important position in sports ... but at the same time, [Foles] deserves an opportunity to lead a team. It’s a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room, and we feel at this point it’s the right decision."

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.