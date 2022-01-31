Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Super Bowl 2022: Zac Taylor, Sean McVay prove age is just a number

The Rams and Bengals head coaches are set to make history at Super Bowl LVI

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will make history when their teams square off at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

The matchup between Taylor and McVay will be the youngest head coaches to ever face off in the Super Bowl, according to Pro Football Talk. Taylor is 38 and McVay is 36. They are the two youngest head coaches in the league. Should McVay’s Rams beat the Bengals, he will become the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl title.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship game against the Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after the AFC championship game against the Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Both coaches know each other very well.

McVay took over the Rams’ head coaching duties prior to the start of the 2017 season. Then 31 years old, McVay led the team to an 11-5 record and was named the Coach of the Year. Taylor was hired as an assistant under McVay that year after spending a season as an offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.

Taylor was an assistant wide receivers coach for McVay and later become the quarterbacks coach. He spoke glowingly of his time with the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches warm-ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches warm-ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"Working for Sean was the best two years of my life. It was fun, you loved coming into the building," he said, via the Bengals website. "He's really showed a lot of us young guys you can do it your own way."

Taylor then took over for Marvin Lewis with the Bengals before the start of the 2019 season. After two poor seasons, Taylor and the Bengals are in the Super Bowl thanks to the play and leadership of quarterback Joe Burrow.

McVay had some nice words for Taylor after the Rams won the NFC Championship.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay and Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor meet before the Rams-Bengals match at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 27, 2019.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay and Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor meet before the Rams-Bengals match at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 27, 2019. (Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs)

"Really, congratulations to them for winning the (AFC). You look at the start of that game, I think they're a great, resilient team. It didn't look good for them and they've just continued to show why they're a mentally tough outfit. I think that's reflected by their head coach," McVay said via NFL.com

"I know what a great coach he is. They've done a great job this year. We've crossed over with him a little bit, but I'm looking forward to diving into the tape, figuring out how to put together a good game plan to try to see if we can finish this thing off."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.