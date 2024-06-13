Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Sun's DiJonai Carrington fires back at claim she targeted Caitlin Clark with foul

Carrington seemed to mock Clark for allegedly embellishing the foul

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
How Caitlin Clark's 2024 Olympics snub is more complicated beyond basketball | What's Wright? Video

How Caitlin Clark's 2024 Olympics snub is more complicated beyond basketball | What's Wright?

Nick Wright breaks down how the impact of Caitlin Clark's 2024 Summer Olympics snub from Team USA is a more complicated situation beyond the game of basketball.

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington fired back at a fan who claimed the player targeted Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark during their matchup on Monday night.

Clark was driving to the basket early in the game and drew a foul from Carrington. The Sun player then appeared to mock Clark in a way to claim that the former Iowa standout embellished a bit. According to OutKick, Carrington received boos from the home crowd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DiJonai Carrington vs Fever

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, #21, after her basket against the Indiana Fever in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on June 10, 2024. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

DiJonai Carrington celebrates

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, #21, reacts after a three point basket against the Indiana Fever in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on June 10, 2024. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

One person made the claim on X and said, "if races were reversed, Carrington would’ve been ejected." However, Carrington was not having it.

"BFFR, Paul," she wrote with a few cry-laughing emojis.

BFFR is the acronym for "be f---ing for real."

NBA LEGEND ISIAH THOMAS DISCUSSES CAITLIN CLARK'S IMPACT ON THE WNBA: 'I THINK IT'S GREAT WHAT SHE'S DONE'

DiJonai Carringtgon drives on Caitlin Clark

DiJonai Carrington, #21 of the Connecticut Sun, drives to the basket against Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, during the second half at the Mohegan Sun Arena on June 10, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

The Sun held Clark to 10 points in their win. Clark was 3-for-8 from the floor (2-for-5 from deep) – she scored 20 against Connecticut on May 14 during her debut.

Carrington said their defensive game plan did not change much.

"It was a lot of one-on-one. We didn't trap as much, just sporadically. It was a lot of the same," she told reporters after the game.

However, teammate Tyasha Harris seemed to insinuate that Clark simply could not handle the tough defense brought against her.

"It's seatbelt season for her," she said, with a laugh from Carrington.

DiJonai Carrington warms up

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, #21, warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 12, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is seemingly yet another swipe at Clark, who has been the brunt of conversation since entering the league. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.