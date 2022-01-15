Suns' Devin Booker is over the Kobe Bryant comparisons after mascot beef

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker came under fire earlier this week when he complained about the Toronto Raptors mascot distracting him while taking a free throw during a game in an empty Scotiabank Arena.

Booker got an official to move the mascot away from underneath the basket. The drama led to fans taking a jab at Booker for not being more like the player he looked up to – the late Kobe Bryant.

On Friday, Booker addressed the issue.

"I'm really enjoying this, and I always have enjoyed social media," the Suns guard said of the beef with the Raptors mascot and how far it went on social media. "I check it daily, and when they're saying good things about it, I don't get too high, I don't get too low on it.

"The only problem I have is people still comparing me to Kobe Bryant when I told them in the playoffs stop bringing up Mamba mentality. I'm inspired by Kobe Bryant and Mamba mentality, but I am not Kobe Bryant. … And people are out here yelling Mamba mentality from their mama's house. I'll leave you with that."

Booker made the remarks after scoring 35 in the team’s 112-94 win over the Indiana Pacers. Teammate Deandre Ayton added 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix has the best record in the NBA at 32-9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.