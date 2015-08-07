Sunderland sign Rubin midfielder M'Vila on season-long loan

Sunderland have signed midfielder Yann M'Vila from Rubin Kazan on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent deal.

The midfielder, who has won 22 caps for France, spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. He began his career with French club Rennes before joining Kazan in Russia.

Sunderland sporting director Lee Congerton told the club's website: "Yann is a player who is highly regarded by a number of the elite clubs across Europe, playing for his national team of France from a young age.

"The Premier League presents a fresh challenge for him, it's one I know he is relishing and we are delighted to welcome him to the club."

M'Vila added: "I'm very happy to be a Sunderland player. I had a very good feeling training with the team; every player welcomed me and the feeling was very good with them so I'm excited for the start of the season.

"I've also wanted to play in the Barclays Premier League for a long time so I'm very happy to be here."

He becomes Sunderland's fifth signing of the summer, following Jeremain Lens, Younes Kaboul, Sebastian Coates and Adam Matthews.