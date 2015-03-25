Stokley rejoins Ravens

Brandon Stokley has officially returned to the organization with which he started his career.

The wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Stokley, 37, was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played for the club through the 2002 campaign. He caught the lone receiving touchdown in Baltimore's 34-7 romp of the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

Last season, Stokley hauled in 45 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns during a second stint with Denver, but was not re-signed by the Broncos after the team landed slot receiver Wes Welker in free agency.

For his career, Stokley has totaled 384 receptions for 5,224 yards and 39 touchdowns. The Louisiana-Lafayette product has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Giants.