Stoke stuns Chelsea

Stoke-on-Trent, England (SportsNetwork.com) - Stoke City recorded its first league win over Chelsea in 38 years on Saturday as Oussama Assaidi scored in the 90th minute to lift the Potters to a 3-2 win over Chelsea at the Britannia Stadium.

The match started well for the Blues with a goal from Andre Schurrle inside the opening 10 minutes, but the hosts were back on level terms before halftime as Peter Crouch turned home a corner kick from Marko Arnautovic.

Stoke carried that momentum into the second half and went in front in the 50th minute through Stephen Ireland after the former Manchester City man fired a shot past goalkeeper Petr Cech from a Jonathan Walters cross.

But the lead lasted just a few minutes after a free kick was cleared only as far as Schurrle at the edge of the penalty area, allowing the German to score on a well-placed shot.

Schurrle almost completed his hat trick shortly after that with a curling shot that beat goalkeeper Asmir Begovic but struck the crossbar.

Assaidi then entered the contest in the 84th minute and he made the most of his chance by collecting the ball on the left wing and cutting inside before unleashing a shot inside the far post.

Chelsea remains four points back of leaders Arsenal with the Gunners having an opportunity to extend that lead with a win over Everton on Sunday.

Newcastle 1, Manchester United 0

Manchester, England - Yohan Cabaye's 61st-minute goal helped Newcastle end a 41-year winless streak at Old Trafford as the Magpies held on for a 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

David Moyes has now watched his side lose back-to-back home matches for the first time since 2002, and United already sits 12 points back of Arsenal with one more game played.

After a rather poor start to the match, United picked things up after the break and forced Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul to make a pair of saves before Patrice Evra's header from a Nani corner kick crashed against the post.

Newcastle took advantage and grabbed the lead shortly after when Moussa Sissoko got down the right wing and cut the ball back for Cabaye, whose shot took a slight deflection off of defender Nemanja Vidic on its way into the net.

The hosts thought they had equalized from a free kick when Robin van Persie scored on a header, but the Dutchman was correctly ruled to have been offsides.

Liverpool 4, West Ham 1

Liverpool, England - After scoring four goals in a midweek victory over Norwich City, Liverpool striker Luis Suarez had a big hand in his team's 4-1 win over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday.

His shot forced a Guy Demel own goal in the 42nd minute, while he scored one of his own in the 81st to help extend Liverpool's lead to 3-1. The Uruguayan almost had a second goal in the contest a few minutes later, but his shot took a deflection off of West Ham's Joey O'Brien for another own goal to put the result away.

Liverpool moves into second place on goal difference ahead of Chelsea with the result, while the Hammers sit above the drop zone on goal difference.

It took 42 minutes for Liverpool to open the scoring as a shot from Suarez was too hot to handle for goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen, who spilled the ball into Demel for an own goal.

Mamadou Sakho scored his first Liverpool goal early in the second half as he finished off a free kick from Steven Gerrard, while a Martin Skrtel own goal pulled the visitors to within 2-1.

But Suarez put the game away in the last 10 minutes with a goal from Glen Johnson's cross before his shot went in via a deflection from O'Brien.

Southampton 1, Manchester City 1

Southampton, England - Another away match, another shaky result for Manchester City as the team was held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero's goal after 10 minutes gave City a positive start, but Dani Osvaldo answered with a brilliant piece of skill shortly before the break to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Aleksandar Kolarov set up the goal for Aguero, while Kolarov himself came close to doubling the lead.

Aguero also squandered a good chance, and it gave Southampton the opportunity to work itself into the game.

The Saints put together a good spell of pressure and were rewarded a few minutes before halftime when Osvaldo beat two City defenders before finishing off the play with a wonderful shot that found the far corner.

City sits five points adrift of leaders Arsenal while Southampton brought an end to its three-match losing skid.

Tottenham 2, Sunderland 1

Sunderland, England - Tottenham came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Sunderland on Saturday as John O'Shea's 50th-minute own goal was the difference between the two sides.

Adam Johnson had the Black Cats in front 37 minutes into the contest when Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris failed to make good contact on a punch, leaving the ball for Johnson to smash home.

However, Spurs equalized six minutes later when Nacer Chadli headed down a free kick that Paulinho stabbed past goalkeeper Vito Mannone at close range.

Mousa Dembele helped put Tottenham into the lead five minutes after halftime when he dribbled to the end line and attempted to pull the ball back to the front of goal. But instead the ball struck the leg of O'Shea and found its way past Mannone.

Tottenham has yet to score more than two goals in a league game this season, and Jermain Defoe did his best to end that streak, but he was denied twice by the woodwork, although it didn't cost Spurs in the end.

Crystal Palace 2, Cardiff City 0

London, England - Crystal Palace collected its second win at Selhurst Park this week as the team toppled Cardiff City, 2-0, on Saturday.

Palace manager Tony Pulis took over less than three weeks ago, but already he has revived the team's survival hopes as goals from Cameron Jerome and Marouane Chamakh on Saturday followed up a 1-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday.

The home side sits in the bottom three on goal difference, but will be encouraged by its recent performances, with Cardiff residing only one point clear.

Jerome needed just six minutes to put Palace in front when he held off his defender to head home Jason Puncheon's cross.

Chamakh scored the lone goal against the Hammers on Tuesday, and he secured the win in the second half by firing home a failed clearance.

Norwich City 2, West Bromwich 0

West Bromwich, England - After losing 5-1 to Liverpool in midweek, Norwich City bounced back to notch a 2-0 win over West Bromwich at The Hawthorns.

Goals from Gary Hooper and Leroy Fer provided the Canaries with a nice boost to move them four points clear of the bottom three, while West Brom has won just once in its last nine matches.

Hooper scored after 13 minutes with a powerful drive into the top corner of the net that gave goalkeeper Boaz Myhill little chance.

The Baggies had the majority of the scoring chances but were unable to find the breakthrough as both Stephane Sessegnon and Shane Long were wasteful in front of goal.

Norwich put the result out of reach in the 89th minute when Nathan Redmond released Fer and he slotted his shot past Myhill to wrap up three important points.