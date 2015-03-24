Stewart taking over at Murray State

Murray, KY (SportsNetwork.com) - Murray State has promoted offensive coordinator Mitch Stewart to head football coach following Chris Hatcher's departure from the program.

Hatcher announced his resignation on Wednesday to become the new head coach at Samford.

Stewart has spent the last four seasons as Murray State's offensive coordinator, with the Racers leading the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring in three of those years. During his time as the team's play-caller, Murray State has averaged 35.6 points and 452.3 total yards per game.

"Mitch is one of the bright, young, offensive-minded coaches in the business and we're fortunate to have him take the reins for the Racers," Murray State director of athletics Allen Ward said. "He's an outstanding recruiter, excellent leader, and ready to be a head coach. We're going to be able to take full advantage of the upcoming recruiting season."

Stewart, who also served as the Racers' quarterbacks coach under Hatcher, worked three seasons as the receivers coach for Georgia Southern prior to joining Murray State in 2010.

Hatcher compiled a 27-30 record over five seasons at Murray State. The Racers went just 3-9 in 2014 and tied for last in the OVC with a 1-7 conference mark.