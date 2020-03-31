Steven Montez: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Steven Montez is a quarterback looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Montez spent five seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. He redshirted his freshman year and then played nine games as a sophomore as he backed up Sefo Liufau. He then started for the Buffaloes from 2017 to 2019.

Montez wasn’t a superstar collegiate prospect coming out of high school. He chose Colorado over Air Force and UTEP, according to The Gazette.

Here are five other things to know about Montez.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Montez is listed at 6 feet 4 inches and 231 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, his arms were measured at 32 3/4-inches and his hands at 9 3/8-inches. He ran a 4.68 40-yard dash and had a 33-inch vertical jump.

2). COLLEGIATE CAREER

Montez was a starter at Colorado for three full seasons. He recorded 9,710 passing yards and 63 touchdown passes at school. His completion percentage hovered around 62.4 percent.

In his senior year, Montez had 2,808 passing yards with 17 touchdown passes and 10 picks. Colorado finished 5-7 in 2019 and missed out on a bowl game.

3). RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Montez’s father, Alfred Montez, played quarterback at Texas Tech and Western New Mexico before joining the Oakland Raiders for one season.

4). THREE-SPORT STAR

Aside from tearing up the gridiron, Montez was a basketball star in high school. He lettered three times in basketball and once in track and field

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Montez, unfortunately, falls into a draft class that includes many other great quarterbacks. Experts believe he will fall to the third day and somewhere between the fourth and seven rounds. While some believe he will need some development, Montez told the Denver Post he thinks he will make a 53-man roster this season.